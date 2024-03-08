Gollings fired, Kolinisau appointed

Ben Gollings has been fired as Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach.

He will be replaced by Osea Kolinisau who will be assisted by a coaching panel.

Fiji Rugby Union Trustee Chair Peter Mazey announced the termination of Gollings’ contract in a press conference today.

[Fiji Rugby Union Trustee Chair Peter Mazey]

Gollings was hired in December 2021 on a three-year contract, replacing Gareth Baber, who guided Fiji to a second Olympic Games gold medal in Tokyo.

The former England captain led Fiji to its third Melrose Cup victory at the 2022 Rugby World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

However, Gollings received public backlash as the team failed to win a World Sevens Series tournament title in 19 outings.

More on this story later.