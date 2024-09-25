Give the evidence so it can be investigated

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Rugby Union Interim Trustees are keen on solving the issues highlighted by some senior players that represented the Flying Fijians at the Rugby World Cup in France last year.

However, they can’t do that if there’s no evidence.

FRU Interim Trustees Chair Peter Mazey says it’s public knowledge that when they came in they found that FRU was not in a good place including finances.

With months away from the World Cup, the Trustees had to do their best to try and get some funds to help the team prepare for the event.

Mazey says World Cup skipper, Waisea Nayacalevu, made corruption claim in his interview with an English newspaper.



FRU Interim Trustees Chair Peter Mazey

He adds if Nayacalevu or other players have proof, they need to produce it so it can be investigated by the relevant authorities including Police.

“What we’re looking for is they were talking about corruption as I said to you, we are very keen to find out if there is, if they have anything over the last 10 years even.”

Mazey also says they have yet to receive the Flying Fijians World Cup prize money if there’s any for making the quarter-finals.

He says they’ll follow up with World Rugby as Nayacalevu, Levani Botia and Semi Radradra have raised questions about the whereabouts of the €600k which is equivalent to over $FJD1.78 million.