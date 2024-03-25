Force will be tough to beat: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the Western Force will come out firing in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash in Lautoka this weekend.

Byrne says the Force were impressive in their 40-31 win against the Reds over the weekend, putting on a clinical display which could pose problems for the Drua.

The coach says after notching their second win of the season against the Waratahs, the Drua have much to improve if they want to maintain a perfect record on home soil this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the things we learnt from today was that if we are going to play at home, we can play the 90 minutes but we need to go hard from the opening minute and keep going. We’ll just see how we pull up, get our Western Force stuff going and we’ll go from there.”

The Drua will host the Western Force in round six this weekend at 1:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a double header alongside the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women.

You can watch the live coverage of the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches on FBC Sports HD Channel.