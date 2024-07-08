Flying Fijians shifts focus to All Blacks Test

The Flying Fijians after their match against Georgia [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Spending another week together will have a positive impact on the Flying Fijians ahead of their Test against the All Blacks in San Diego, USA next week.

Head coach Mick Byrne is optimistic the team is capable of testing the three time world champions.

After beating Georgia on the weekend, Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says have they’re now shifting their focus to the All Blacks.

“We’re really looking forward to showcasing our talents as well and we know we can match their physicality and we’re looking forward to doing that in San Diego.”

Byrne believes the All Blacks did well on the weekend against a determined England outfit.

Fiji play the All Blacks next Saturday in USA.

The national team last met the Kiwis in 2021.