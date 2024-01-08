Fijiana players battle for spots

Players outside of the core Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side have a chance to prove their worth at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

The players who are not selected for the next leg of the World Sevens Series in Perth will form a shadow side, Mount Masada to participate in the Coral Coast tournament.

Manager Luse Kotobalavu says the annual tournament is an ideal platform for players to prove to coach Saiasi Fuli why they deserve a spot in the national team.

“The selection is entirely up to the coach, we will be fielding a team of 14 players so this preparation is both for the Coral Coast 7s and the upcoming 7’s series for Perth.”

Kotobalavu says a decision will be made soon on which players will be going to Sigatoka and which ones will fly across to Perth.

Meanwhile, the Mount Masada side is pooled alongside Fire, Pacific Nomads and Drifters in the Coral Coast 7’s, which kicks off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park.

The winner in the women’s division will collect $15,000 in prize money.