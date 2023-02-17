Fijiana Drua reps contracted

Fijiana Drua after winning the Super W last year.

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua players are now officially contracted.

This was announced and launched today by the Fiji Rugby Union at the Suva Civic Centre.

Each player gets $10,000 for the 98 days they’re involved in the Super W campaign.

It also includes the deduction of their FNPF.

Previously the players were getting paid $50 a day.

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa says this is a step in the right direction as the players need to be compensated for the effort and commitment in pushing women’s rugby to greater heights.

“The decision that the board is now making is whatever the men is getting, the women should also get the same, so it’s all about gender quality and professionalism. It’s also fair to the players as well, they have families, if they’re married, they have children to look after so we cant if i may use the term, use and abuse them. We have to get structures and frameworks in place to ensure that players are looked after because at the end of the day they are putting their bodies on the line for Fiji.”

Tuiloa adds this is a move that goes in line and being true to the values of World Rugby.

The Super W competition starts on March 25th.