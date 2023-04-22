Fijiana Drua players denied meals; family claims

The welfare of Fijiana Drua players is being raised again after a social media post claims the girls were not able to get food from a restaurant last night.

The Fijiana are currently in Brisbane for their game against the Queensland Reds tomorrow.

The post claims that the Fiji Rugby Union is falling behind on payments to the restaurant, hence the meals for the players were not prepared.

Article continues after advertisement

A Brisbane family claims they have been providing meals for the team, and they have also called on supporters for assistance during the duration of the team’s stay.

Attempts to get comments from the Fiji Rugby Union remain futile.

We have sent questions to FRU and are awaiting a response.