Rugby

Fijiana 15s goes down to Japan

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 7:35 pm

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s went down to Japan 28-14 in their first international Test match at the Bond University Oval in Australia.

Fijiana had 14 debutants in the match.

They started well with two tries to Younis Bese and Roela Radiniyavuni for a 14-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Japan locked the scores at 14-all thanks to a driving maul and a grubber kick that set-up for Mana Furuta after Radiniyavuni and Bese failed to kick the ball out.

The second half was all Japan as they controlled possession and it was even better for them with the national 15s side giving away too many penalties.

Sera Ravatude was handed a yellow card for collapsing a maul and Japan was also awarded a penalty try.

Japan took the lead 21-14.

After a number of phases, Japan was in again with Ayano Nagai diving over the short side.

Fijiana will face Wallaroos next.

