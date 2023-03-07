Fiji through to Cup semi-final

Fiji has booked it spot in the men’s cup semi-final of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The national side punished Lavidi Brothers 21-7 in the first quarter-final.

Filipo Bukayaro got Fiji’s first try, sneaking through from the back of the scrum.

Napolioni Bolaca added the extras from in front of the sticks.

Lavidi rattled them later deep in their 22 but Manueli Maisamoa used his footwork to get them midfield.

The resulting play saw Josefa Talacolo using his speed at the far edge to run away untouched for their second try.

Lavidi had their chance inches away from the tryline but they couldn’t connect their passes and Vuiviawa Naduvalo pounced on the loose ball for their third try.

Bolaca converted both tries for a 21-0 lead at the break.

Lavidi’s defensive game was solid in the second spell, denying the Fiji 7s side from getting on the score board.

They were later rewarded with a try to Peni Sokini in the last minute of play.