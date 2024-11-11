Fiji Rugby heading in right direction says Seeto

Jenny Seeto [right] during the FRU AGM

A Fiji Rugby Union Trustee says the union is heading in the right direction in terms of managing their expenses, following the announcement of a $1.6 million profit for last year.

Jenny Seeto says they are expected to generate even more revenue and income which could turn into profit if they continue on this path.

Seeto made the statement during the FRU’s Annual General Meeting over the weekend, and projects a similar profit by early next year.

“So we hope in the next few months until December and three months after that, the trend continues. We expect that the profit should be more of what we have which is $1.1 million.”

She says the profit will help the union pay off its debt, which they hope to do by the end of the year.

Seeto also says that following the appointment of directors at the FRU AGM in Suva over the weekend, the Trustees will now be able to step back and allow the board to handle the union’s finances.