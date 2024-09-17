Fa’amausili joins Moana

Pone Fa’amausili [Source: Super Rugby/Facebook]

Moana Pasifika continues to stock up their squad for the 2025 super rugby Pacific season by signing Wallabies prop Pone Fa’amausili.

Moana Pasifika officially announced the signing today on their social media pages.

Fa’amausili, who was previously signed to the Melbourne Rebels, will pair up with new Moana signee, All Blacks captain Ardie Savea, in an already packed forward lineup.

Moana Pasifika has also landed the signing of former Hurricanes flyhalf Jackson Garden-Bachop.