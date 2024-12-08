Exeter beaten by Sharks in Champions Cup opener

[Source: BBC]

Exeter Chiefs were beaten 39-21 by a strong Sharks side in an eventful opening Investec Champions Cup pool match in Durban.

Chiefs played against 12 men for about six minutes late on as Sharks had three players sent to the sin-bin in quick succession, but they could not find a fourth try that would have earned them a bonus point.

Exeter, who have lost their first seven Premiership games of the season, went ahead early on with hooker Dan Frost’s try, which came while they were a man down themselves with Greg Fisilau in the sin-bin.

Frost touched down again in the closing seconds of the first period, but by that time Challenge Cup holders Sharks had taken control with four unanswered scores to lead 26-14 at the break.

Phepsi Buthelezi, Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams all rounded off slick attacking moves, before South Africa’s World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi strolled in to wrap up a bonus point.

Kolisi’s second try, after Sharks had snaffled the loose ball from an Exeter line-out, stretched the hosts’ lead to 22 points.

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso claimed a crossfield kick for Exeter’s third score, but they missed a glorious opportunity to collect a bonus point when Ben Hammersley failed to gather a high kick to the left corner during the spell they were playing with a three-man advantage.

Exeter, Champions Cup winners in 2020 and beaten quarter-finalists last season, host holders Toulouse in their next Pool One match on Sunday, 15 December (17:30 GMT).