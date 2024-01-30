Exciting days ahead for rugby enthusiasts

All rugby enthusiasts are in for a treat as three Sevens tournaments have been confirmed for the next two months.

The major sponsor, Paradise Beverages, sees this support as a way of giving back to the community.

The Tabadamu 7s management is thrilled to have Paradise Beverages backing them, as they will be able to provide for the community with all the income they generate from their tournament.

“The most important thing is that Tabadamu does community work and by this to raise funds to buy some gym equipment for the team and we also go out and help the community that are solo parents or those people are senior citizens with food and other items in the village.”

The Nahehevia 7s management team is hopeful this 7s tournament will give them the chance of helping their Vanua.

“The Vanua O Nahehevia are so thankful. Because of this tournament we will be able to do project in our Vanua, development projects not only that but also our sustainable plannings”

The Fiji Bitter Nahehevia 7s will be played on the 9th and 10th, while the Nawaka 7s is set on the 16th and 17th of next month.

Tabadamu 7s on the other hand will be held on the 15th and 16th of March.