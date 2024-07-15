Eastern, Southern and western zones venue confirmed

The venues for the Deans and Raluve Competition Eastern and Southern Zones finals have been finalized and confirmed.

The Eastern Zone will have its final showdown on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium and Buckhurst Park, while the Southern Zone finalists will clash on Saturday at the same venues.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union President, Savenaca Muamua.

Muamua adds that the tickets will cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for children under the age of 12.

Meanwhile, the western zone are set to battle at the Lawaqa Park on Saturday.