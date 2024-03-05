Drua work on mistakes: Derenalagi

Meli Derenalagi.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are lamenting the game that got away, losing 39-36 to the Moana Pasifika last week.

Skipper Meli Derenalagi says the players have identified that discipline and handling errors cost them dearly in the game.

Derenalagi says the players agree that they must not repeat the same mistakes against the Crusaders this weekend, to have any chance of salvaging their 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

“We need to reset our standards again and work as a team. There were lots of penalties and ill-discipline that were made on the field, really cost us. That is how Moana Pasifika played well and beat us because of our own mistakes. We need to get back and tighten up those loose screws and maintain our focus against the Crusaders.”

Derenalagi says the players will go back to the drawing board this week to identify their weaknesses.

The Fijian Drua will host the Crusaders on Saturday at 1:05 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.