Drua will come back stronger: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take a lot of positive learnings from their 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Outgoing coach, Mick Byrne, who now takes up his role as Flying Fijians coach following the Drua’s 36-5 quarterfinal loss to the Blues last night says he has seen the players grow their game immensely in the three seasons he has been at the helm.

Byrne believes they have what it takes to go further than the quarterfinals next season under new coach Glen Jackson.

“We probably just need to grow our physical presence, get our fitness levels going again. It takes three or four years to get that hardened part of our game and our boys have improved a hell of a lot and over the last two or three years and that is their next step. I think also they just need more of the mental side of it, composure and understanding of the game. That comes with experience as well so I think they are in great shape.”

Byrne says the Drua are in good hands under Jackson and it will be onwards and upwards from next season.

Meanwhile in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals next weekend, the Blues host the Brumbies next Friday at 7:05pm while the Hurricanes take on the Chiefs in Wellington next Saturday at 4:35pm.