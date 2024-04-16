Drua to ensure all games are inclusive and family friendly

Frank Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says they will continue to try and ensure all Drua home games are inclusive, safe, family friendly and high energy.

This after an allegation of racial abuse towards halfback Frank Lomani following the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Round seven match between Melbourne Rebels and Fijian Drua at AAMI Park two weeks ago.

A thorough investigation was completed by SANZAAR, Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels and based on the evidence available the allegation of racial abuse could not be substantiated.

In a statement, the Fijian Drua says they support and maintain a zero tolerance towards any anti-social behaviour by spectators, particular racial abuse.

Evans adds that it has been a challenging time for Lomani and the Drua family.

He says the halfback was deeply upset by the incident and as a club they share his concerns.

He asserts that based on Lomanis’ character and his immediate reaction that night, there’s no doubt about his veracity.

However, they realize confirming these incidents can be tricky, so they’ve decided to go along with SANZAAR’s position.