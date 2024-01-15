Drua to decide if more games to shift to Suva: Saukuru

[File Photo]

Minister for Sports Jese Saukuru highlights that the decision to have additional home games in Suva lies with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua management.

This as the Drua have only two matches scheduled to be played in Suva while five are to be played in the West.

Saukuru says that due to anticipated weather-related delays in the Stadium renovation, more games were shifted to the West.

“We can bring them back here depends on Drua management if they want to bring it back because we were forecasting that weather wise it may prolong and delay (Stadium works) for some time.”

He adds the stadium is ready and all there left is for the tracks to be marked.

The Stadium is expected to re-open in three weeks’ time.

The Fijian Drua’s first home game is on the 9th of March against the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka.