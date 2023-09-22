Drua players boost campaign, Nadroga chases consistency

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The inclusion of the Fijian Drua players has boosted Cambridge Farms Nadroga’s Inkk Farebrother Trophy defense.

Taniela Rakuro, Apisalome Vota, and Jack Volavola stood out for Nadroga last week in the close 29-20 win over Naitasiri.

Flanker Manueli Ratuniyrawa says these players bring a different dimension to the team as they look to maintain their winning run.

Rakuro has not been named in today’s run-on team but the team believes replacement Apimeleki Naboleqa can get the job done.

Ratuniyarawa says a win today will mean so much for them, especially after a rocky start to the season.

“Over the past two years, we haven’t been consistent with our games and also during the season, we lost a few games but it means a lot and it gives the boys a big morale booster.”

Nadroga will be put to another tough test today against a determined Suva outfit which is riding high on a seven-game winning streak.

They face off today in the third Farebrother Trophy challenge at 3 p.m. in Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.