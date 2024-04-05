Drua expecting physical Rebels side

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are expecting a physical battle when they take on the Melbourne Rebels in round seven of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific tonight.

The Drua are aware of the strong style of play from their opponents and have trained around that area.

Coach Mick Byrne says they they are not expecting anything less from the Rebels and will not stop trying to chase their first away win this season.

“I think it’s very important, we set out at the start of the year to win away games. We haven’t done that yet. If we are going to grow as a team and take this team to the final and that’s where we want to be – in the finals! We got to have away wins and we have got another chance to do it on Friday night so it’s really important for us.”

He adds that plans to secure away victories have been in place from the outset, highlighting the significance of this week’s match for both the team and their supporters and families.

The Fijian Drua take on the Melbourne Rebels at 8:35pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.