Drua 2025 home game tickets now on sale.

Fans in Fiji and abroad can now purchase the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home games tickets for the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Tickets can be purchased from the Drua website today and allows fans to secure seats early for themselves or as gifts for family and friends.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans says they’re releasing tickets for their home matches early to allow fans to avoid the rush closer to match day in 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the 2025 ticket prices are the same as 2024 and most of 2023 and they continue to absorb the VAT increase as well as all ticketing charges.

According to Evans, advanced purchase means fans get their preferred seats, whether it’s for themselves or for their loved ones.

The Drua play four games at the HFC Stadium starting with the Brumbies on February 15, before the Crusaders, Reds and Blues.

Three games will be held at Lautoka’s Churcill Park starting with the Chiefs on March 8 then the Waratahs on the Easter weekend and Western Force on 17 May.