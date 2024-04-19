Byrne hints on Flying Fijians squad

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has hinted that half of his team may be from the club he has been coaching for the past three years.

However, the newly appointed national coach says that he is not entirely sure who will make up the team.

“The beauty is half the team I’ve been coaching for three years, but I don’t know what the team will look like moving forward, and the Northern Hemisphere players will be released through a World Rugby protocol.”

Byrne adds that he has a great opportunity and enough time to share his plans with the squad.

He says they have their sights on local competitions such as the Skipper Cup to recruit players from.

The coach believes this is one of the best places to find raw talent.

The Flying Fijians have the Barbarians up first in Twickenham before their Test against the All Blacks in June and July, respectively.