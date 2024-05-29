Buna shows strength

Atelaite Buna [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s winger Atelaite Buna continues to impress the coaches, demonstrating her versatility and strength in multiple positions.

Buna is one of two players with positional changes made by coach Mosese Rauluni for their second Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship match against Papua New Guinea tonight in Brisbane, Australia.

The other positional switch is Doreen Narokete, who moves from lock to blindside flanker.

Rauluni says Buna is a very talented young player and notes that she has the ability to contribute in different roles which is a significant advantage for the team.

“She is probably one of the best defenders in the back-row. She really plays well so 13 is a hard position to defend but she’s in a position to get her hands on the ball.”

He adds that she’s been handed a great task for their match tonight and believes she can execute accordingly.

The Fijiana will take on PNG at 7.30pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.