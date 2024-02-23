Brumbies crush Rebels in season opener

[Source: ACT Brumbies/ Facebook]

The ACT Brumbies dominated the Melbourne Rebels with a 30-3 victory at AAMI Park, securing a strong start to their season.

Corey Toole’s early chip and chase try in the third minute set the tone for the Brumbies, and he added a second try soon after.

Charlie Cale contributed with a double, earning the Brumbies a bonus point.

Noah Lolesio outperformed Rebels Carter Gordon in the five-eighth battle.

Despite Melbourne’s possession, their loose play, errors, and a struggling forward pack hindered their performance.

The Brumbies led 17-3 at halftime with Toole scoring twice.

The Rebels faced challenges, new Rebels recruit Filipo Daugunu was given a spell in the 26th minute for a dangerous tackle on Brumbies flanker Luke Reimer, and a yellow card for Len Ikitau and a denied try for Rob Leota due to obstruction.

Cale’s late try sealed the Brumbies’ 27-point win as they now turn their attention to the Chiefs in the next match.