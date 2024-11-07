Bolatini embraces a new chapter

Sera Bolatini

Fijiana 7s extended squad member Sera Bolatini is embracing a new chapter in her rugby career after joining the national sevens team this year.

Bolatini, who previously played for the Fijiana Drua, aims to work her way back to the Drua while contributing to Fiji’s sevens program.

Reflecting on her new role, Bolatini says she is thankful for the chance to represent Fiji in sevens.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to join the national 7s side and hope I can work my way back to the Drua.”

Her rugby journey began in 2019 with AOG High School in the Raluve competition, followed by representing Namosi in the Marama Championship and playing for Marist in 2020.

She also adds that she is also hoping to make the side for the next leg of the women’s sevens series.