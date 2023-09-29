Ba to unleash full potential next season: Matawalu

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Tomorrow’s Vanua Trophy Challenge between rivals Lautoka and Ba will show a preview of the class these two teams will bring to the 2024 Skipper Cup.

Ba has gained a large following due to their impressive performance this season.

Jikoibau Matawalu, a senior operations officer for the Fiji Rugby Union, predicts that Ba Rugby’s full potential will be on display next season.

The team has experienced a significant revival under the guidance of former Flying Fijians and National 7s World Cup winners, Filimoni Delasau and Sireli Bobo.

Lautoka has a long history of success, having won the Farebrother Trophy numerous times, including ending Nadroga’s nine-year reign in the 1970s.

The Vanua Trophy Challenge will kick off tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Sigatoka.

Following this is the final Inkk Farebrother challenge for the season with Nadi taking on Nadroga at 3 pm.

You can watch this live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.