Army Green hoist Marist 7s title

DXC Fiji Army Green

DXC Fiji Army Green claimed victory in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, defeating the DXC Barbarians 17-5 in the cup final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The soldiers demonstrated resilience and skill in their performance, countering the formidable Barbarians with an impressive display.

The Nadi-based team fought valiantly, but their efforts were ultimately thwarted by some stern defence from Army.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Army Service Women failed to defend their title after going down to Mount Masada 24-0.

In the Under 18, Marist beat Lami Cavaliers 14-5 while Dawasamu took the title for the girls division defeating CK Marist 10-0 and PSA Aflame Brothers claimed the u21 title.