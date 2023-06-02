Another two years for Gleeson

[Source: Sydney Morning Herald]

Rugby Australia and the Waratahs have re-signed Langi Gleeson who has maternal links to Fiji until the end of 2025.

The 21-year-old who grew up in Fiji had a breakout year in 2022, making both his Waratahs and Wallabies debuts.

The Wallabies number eight performances in Super Rugby Pacific last year saw him selected in the Australia A program where he emerged as a standout player of the Pacific Nations Cup with dominant performances against Fiji and Tonga.

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones says Gleeson is a promising young player at the start of his career and to have him re-sign is great for supporters of Australian Rugby.

Gleeson made his Wallabies debut against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2022.