All Blacks deny Ireland World Cup redemption with quality Dublin win

[Source: rugby.com.au]

The All Blacks have taken down world number one Ireland 23-13 in Dublin.

The Kiwis had to fight their way back after Josh van der Flier’s try after the break gave the hosts a 13-11 lead.

Damian McKenzie’s boot kept them in the contest as they chipped away throughout the game against an ill-disciplined Ireland.

Article continues after advertisement

Will Jordan continued his try-scoring heroics as the Kiwis delivered their best second half under Scott Robertson.

It allowed them to close out their first win in Dublin since 2016 and vaults them above Ireland in the World Rankings, with the Springboks taking back top spot.

As for Ireland, it’s their first debut at home in 19 games as they turn their attention to Argentina.