All Black wing Tele'a announces Japan switch

[Source: France24]

All Blacks wing Mark Tele’a said Tuesday that he will play in Japan next year, depriving New Zealand of a key player ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Tele’a, who has scored 13 tries in 19 Tests and was named World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year in 2023, confirmed the move on social media but did not say which club he will play for or the length of his contract.

Media reports have suggested that the 28-year-old will join Toyota Verblitz, led by former All Blacks head coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.

“It’s been an amazing ride so many fantastic memories and amazing people … But after much thought I have decided from next year I will play my rugby in Japan,” Tele’a wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to fellow players, coaches, administrators and fans! for making the past years so special for me, always been grateful and blessed for the journey.

“But on to the next chapter for myself much love,” he added.

Tele’a is the latest All Black to make the switch to Japan’s Rugby League One in recent years.

New Zealand has barred national selection for players if they are not contracted domestically, a rule aimed at preventing an exodus of players and weakening local competitions.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has called for a policy change.

A New Zealand Rugby official was reported as saying that Tele’a would be available to play in the three home Tests against France in July.

Tele’a made his All Blacks debut in 2022 and started their World Cup final defeat to South Africa a year later.

He was part of the Blues side that won the 2024 Super Rugby title.

“A devastating character on the field, Mark’s presence in the locker room is just as immense,” the Blues wrote on social media.

