Warriors sign Walker for 2023 NRL season

Dylan Walker has secured a three-year NRL deal with the Warriors.

Walker will be joining his new club in 2023.

The Warriors confirmed the former State of Origin and Test centre would link with the club when he exits Manly at the end of this season.

A premiership-winner at South Sydney in 2014, Walker was consigned to a bench role with Manly last year by adding spark off the interchange as a utility.

At the Warriors he will likely have a home as a centre, after operating on only one and two-year deals in recent seasons.

[Source: TVNZ]