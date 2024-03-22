Silktails to work on discipline

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails squad is heading into round three of the Jersey Flegg Cup Rugby League competition, aiming to secure their first-ever away win.

Despite being newcomers to the competition, Coach Wes Naiqama remains optimistic about the team’s potential.

However, he acknowledges the need to work on improving their discipline.

“If anything we just got to fix our discipline up, that’s three sin binning in two weeks, the game is hard enough with 13 players on the field and when you are one down for periods of the game and we had that twice last week, we really don’t give ourselves the opportunity.”

He adds that the team’s unwavering dedication has not gone unnoticed, as players are also aware what is truly expected of them.

The team gears up for the St George Illawara Dragons side whom they will take on this Saturday at 4.10pm in Sydney.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC 2 channel.



