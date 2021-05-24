Home

Sharks cruise to big win over Bulldogs in pre-season trial

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 1, 2022 5:39 am

The Sharks made their return to Pointsbet Stadium known with a 30-6 win over a new-look Bulldogs side last night.

Shark’s Braydon Trindall opened the scoring in the first minutes of play before star recruit Matt Burton leveled up with an excellent run to increase their lead.

Nicho Hynes produced a nice pass for Briton Nikora’s angled run to the line in the 22nd minute before Royce Hunt cashed in on a Tevita Pangai jnr penalty and sin bin to crash his way over in the 31st.

Article continues after advertisement

Will Kennedy made it 24-nil at the break cleaning up after Ronaldo Mulitalo tapped back a Trindall bomb.

Mulitalo scored one of his own while playing left centre in the 53rd minute in what proved to be the final points of the contest.

