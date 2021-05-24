Reynolds ruled out for NRL round one

Broncos recruit Adam Reynolds has been ruled out of the club’s first NRL round clash after returning a positive PCR test result.

The 31-year-old is a key player for Kevin Walters and his exclusion twists Broncos plans for the start of the season.

Kobe Hetherington has also returned a positive Rapid Antigen Test and is in home isolation until he receives his PCR results.

Reynolds and Hetherington were sent home from training on Wednesday after displaying flu-like symptoms.

In line with NRL return-to-play protocols, those who return a positive PCR test will not be available for the Broncos Round 1 clash against the Rabbitohs.

[Source: NRL.com]