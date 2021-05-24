Home

Reynolds ruled out for NRL round one

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 4:45 pm
Adam Reynolds [Source: NRL.com]

Broncos recruit Adam Reynolds has been ruled out of the club’s first NRL round clash after returning a positive PCR test result.

The 31-year-old is a key player for Kevin Walters and his exclusion twists Broncos plans for the start of the season.

Kobe Hetherington has also returned a positive Rapid Antigen Test and is in home isolation until he receives his PCR results.

Article continues after advertisement

Reynolds and Hetherington were sent home from training on Wednesday after displaying flu-like symptoms.

In line with NRL return-to-play protocols, those who return a positive PCR test will not be available for the Broncos Round 1 clash against the Rabbitohs.

[Source: NRL.com]

