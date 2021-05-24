Probable last game for Marshall

Rugby League star Benji Marshall could be playing his last NRL game this Friday against the Sea Eagles.

This is if the Rabbitohs are unable to break a three-year curse of preliminary finals exits.

Marshall’s future in the game is uncertain with the 36-year-old yet to make a call on whether he’ll hang up the boots or extend his career into a 20th season next year.

His time in the game could hinge on the next fortnight of results while South Sydney are also expected to discuss new recruit Anthony

Milford’s future after he was charged with assault by police on Monday.

Marshall, who was picked up by the Rabbitohs in January this year, has been reluctant to discuss his future out of respect to the club’s title run but has spoken of his enjoyment at Redfern this season.

Marshall and the Rabbitohs face the Sea Eagles on Friday at 9.50pm in the first preliminary final.

On Saturday, the Panthers take on the Storm at 6pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]