Kativerata on Hayne's role with Fiji Bati

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata [left] and Jarryd Hayne

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata has provided insight into Jarryd Hayne’s potential involvement with the team for the upcoming Pacific Bowl Championship.

While Hayne has not played rugby league in four years, Kativerata emphasizes that the focus is on his well-being and integration with the squad rather than pushing him into immediate action.

“I spoke to Jarryd about his health and mental state. Right now, he’s just coming in to train. Fitness-wise, he hasn’t played for four years, so I’m not going to force him.”

Kativerata sees Hayne as a valuable presence, not just for his past accomplishments in the NRL but as a mentor for the younger players in the Bati side.

The Fiji Bati side for the Pacific Bowl Championship next month is expected to be named later this week.