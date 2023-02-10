Kamikamica re-signs with Storm

[Source: Melbourne Storm / Facebook]

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica will have another three seasons in the NRL.

This is after the 24-year-old re-signed with the Melbourne Storm on a two-year deal until the end of 2025.

The 24-year-old Taveuni man with 17 Bati Tests has played 71 NRL games for the Storm since making his debut in 2017.

Kamikamica says the Storm gave him an opportunity to play in the NRL, it’s always an honor and a dream come true to pull on the purple jersey.

The Storm will play Roosters on Sunday in round one of the pre-season challenge.

At 6:55pm today the Knights play Sharks and Rabbitohs host Sea Eagles at 9pm.

Last night former Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored a hat-trick for the Warriors as his Warriors thumped Brandon Wakeham’s West Tigers 48-12.



