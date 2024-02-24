Kamikamica and teammates visit Somosomo village

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica took his Melbourne Storm teammates Nelson Asofa Solomona and Eliesa Katoa to his Somosomo village in Taveuni. [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica took his Melbourne Storm teammates Nelson Asofa Solomona and Eliesa Katoa to his Somosomo village in Taveuni.

Katoa and Asofa Solomona spent the day with Kamikamica’s family and friends while also visiting the schools in the area.

Speaking to NRL.com, Asofa Solomona says it’s been an awesome experience.

He says he felt that sense of belonging just like he’s at home and something he’s experienced through his Samoan side.

The 27-year-old says given the diverse nature of Storm’s squad, it’s important for everyone to gain a deeper understanding of their teammates cultures and what it means to them.

Asofa Soloma says it’s awesome to see where Tui’s from and he’s proud of the big Fijian.

The Storm hosts Newcastle Knights in their final NRL pre-season match at 2:45pm today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.