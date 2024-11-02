Bulikula’s World Cup dreams shattered

[Source: NRL]

The Fiji Bulikula’s hopes of qualifying for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup has been shattered after going down 16-12 to Fetu Samoa in the Pacific Bowl final this afternoon.

Samoa was first to put points on the scoreboard, after sneaking a try in the left corner of the field for an early 4-0 lead.

The Bulikulas were able to find their way towards Samoa’s score line, but lost possession due to errors conceded.

[Source: Fox League]

The Bulikula was able to scored their first try at the brink of the first half, after Sienna Laing caught a cross kick from Losana Lutu for a 6-4 lead.

Samoa was able to work their way into Fiji’s 22m but a loose ground ball saw Abigayle Sekitoa run more than 80m to score, extending their lead to 12-4 before heading into halftime.

Samoa came out stronger in the second half and was able to find their way into the Bulikula’s half, but were unable to cross over for a try.

Samoa finally found a gap in the Bulikula’s defense in the last 12 minutes of the match, and was able to score under their goal posts brining the score to 12-10.

The Bulikula side managed to defend their like until the dying minutes for the match, but Samoa was able to plow their way through the Bulikula’s defense to score for a 16-12 win, qualifying for the Rugby League World Cup in 2026.