Bulikula falls short in opening match

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

In a thrilling clash at the Pacific Championship in Port Moresby, Fiji’s Bulikula came up short against Fetu Samoa, losing 26-12 in their opening match.

Fiji’s struggles began early with numerous ball handling errors that cost them dearly.

They coughed up possession on multiple occasions, allowing Samoa to capitalize.

Winger Ana Raduva was a shining light for the Bulikula, slipping through Samoa’s defence to score a crucial try.

However, Samoa quickly responded with a try of their own, courtesy of Lindsay Tui.

Taylor Mapusua extended Samoa’s lead after Fiji left a gap in the corner undefended.

Pauline Rasabale’s successful conversion added to their advantage, and Samoa held a 16-4 lead at halftime.

Annetta Nu’uausala capitalized on Fiji’s weak defense, scoring another try and further extending Samoa’s lead after Rasabale’s successful conversion.

Fiji’s defensive woes continued, leading to a second try by Tui.

Raduva managed to keep Fiji in the contest with a spectacular double, including another try from captain Josephine Maejiirs.

This brought the score to 20-12.

Fiji pushed hard to mount a comeback, but Mapusua sealed the victory for Samoa with a second try and a successful conversion just before the final whistle.