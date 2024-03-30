Another defeat for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails faced a tough defeat against Melbourne Storm, with a final score of 36-10 in round four of the Jersey Flegg Competition match.

Struggling in the first half, the Silktails couldn’t keep up as the Storms scored four tries, leading 20-0 at halftime.

However, the Silktails came back stronger in the second half, putting pressure on the Storms’ defence and scoring their first try through Emosi Daubitu in the 44th minute, although the conversion was unsuccessful.

Despite the effort, the Storms responded quickly with another try just three minutes later, maintaining their lead at 24-4.

Silktails, Seru Kalounivalu made an impressive catch from a pinpoint kick to score their second try in the 57th minute, with a successful conversion.

However, the Storms continued to dominate, extending their lead with tries in the 59th and 68th minute, finishing the game at 36-10.

The Silktails will take on the Cronulla Sharks at Churchill Park next weekend.