Tamanitadruku powers to silver medal

Salacieli Koroi [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji has secured its first medal in powerlifting at the 2023 Pacific Games.

Salacieli Tamanitadruku lifted a total lift of 695kg in the men’s raw open category to win the silver medal.

Tamanitadruku was competing in the 105kg category.

Meanwhile Muzammil Ali finished in 6th place in the men’s raw open 93kg category with a total lift of 600kg.

In touch rugby, the mixed touch rugby team drew 3-all against Niue.