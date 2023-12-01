Fiji Pearls through to final

Fiji netball has secured their place in the final after defeating Papua New Guinea 59-45 in the second semi-final of the Pacific Games.

Fiji will now take on Tonga in the final, after they defeated Samoa 56-57 in the first semi-final.

It was a solid start for Fiji leading all quarters of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

PNG came in with a tight defence and structural play but it wasn’t enough to keep the Fijians at bay as veterans including Afa Rusivakula and Unaisi Rauluni showed their experience to maintain the Pearls’ lead.

PNG will now face Samoa in the bronze medal playoff tomorrow, followed by the gold medal play-off between Fiji and Tonga.