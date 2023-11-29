Boys will learn from this campaign: Sherman

Team Fiji soccer coach, Rob Sherman says he is proud of the national men’s side, despite their 2-0 semi-final loss to the Solomon Islands yesterday.

Sherman says despite dominating the match, his players were not able to execute their opportunities into points.

He adds the boys will take the lessons learnt from their Pacific Games campaign in their stride as they continue to build for the 2024 season.

“I think the biggest factor is that it’s been a very trying experience, it’s a very unusual environment and we are building for 2024 and so this has been a big step forward for that but there are bigger steps to make and so it’s not the whole journey but we have started the journey and we’ve made good strides.”

Fiji will face Vanuatu in the bronze medal play-off on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Kulas will take on Papua New Guinea in the women’s final on Friday at 8pm.

In other sports, the men’s and women’s Va’a teams have progressed to the V6 1500 meters semi-finals later this afternoon.