NRL losing streak against Roosters

The Penrith Panthers have made a spectacular return to form with a dominant 40-12 victory over the Roosters in Sydney.

After fellow premiership contenders Canterbury and Melbourne had very mixed days on Friday, the Panthers made a statement with a vintage performance on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak, getting revenge against the team that started the slide in round two.

After conceding the opening try by Daniel Tupou in the fifth minute, the Panthers led 12-6 at half-time thanks to a Paul Alamoti double, but ratcheted up the pressure and refused to let up in the second half.

Off-season recruits Isaiah Papali’i and Blaize Talagi got their first tries in Penrith colours either side of a slick Roosters scrum play to send Robert Toia over, before Dylan Edwards scored on a glorious behind-the-back flick pass by Scott Sorensen to make it 30-12 with 15 minutes left.

As the Panthers erupted in celebration, former Brisbane and Queensland coach and player Kevin Walters declared on Fox Sports: “The premiers are back. They are back.”

