New champion to be crowned at Marist 7s

This year’s Marist 7s will see a new champion crowned after Navy knocked out defending champions Army Green with a hard-fought 7-0 victory in the second elimination round.

The lone try was scored in the first half, and despite Army’s efforts, they struggled to find a response.

A high number of handling errors and multiple injuries disrupted Army’s momentum, making it even tougher to break through Navy’s solid defense.

With the reigning champions out, the competition is wide open as the tournament heads into the final stages.

The 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE on Viti + for FJD 69.

