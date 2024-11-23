Men's netball to continue fine-form

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s Netball team is determined to maintain their impressive form as they gear up for the Nations Cup in Singapore next month.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says it’s been a long wait since the team last competed in an international tournament.

While the team is eager to stamp their mark on the global stage in men’s netball, Koster is excited about this opportunity as it gives the world a chance to see the talent in Fiji.

“It’s very much a long wait but I think it’s an opportunity to show the world just how good our men’s team is and they are very good, we’ve had people from Netball New Zealand and Netball Australia have been to Fiji and have seen this team play and they have all been impressed with the team.”

Koster adds the support towards the team has been tremendous not only from around the country but supporters from abroad as well.

The side will depart next Friday and will meet England in their first match on the 2nd of next month.