Makare focuses on team combination

Fiji Men’s Netball head coach Jioweli Makare says a scrimmage against Lautoka Men’s Netball provided valuable acknowledgment for the upcoming Men’s Netball Nations Cup in Singapore.

While acknowledging that Lautoka couldn’t match the national team’s fitness level, Makare noted the game offered important insights to help fine-tune combinations and teamwork.

The coach emphasized the importance of testing players’ ability to adapt to any lineup changes, ensuring consistency regardless of substitutions.

“One of our key focuses is ensuring players are comfortable with different combinations. If I change the lineup, everyone must perform at the same level.”

The scrimmage was part of the national team’s ongoing preparations to solidify their strategies ahead of the international tournament.