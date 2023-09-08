Lautoka Netball focuses on development

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

The Lautoka Netball Association is in the process of creating a strategic plan to guide the development and promotion of all players under their organization.

President Dorothy Prasad believes this plan will nurture player talent and lead them on a path to success.

The association is dedicated to growing the sport of netball in Lautoka, as seen by the recent win of the Lautoka Baby Stars in the National Grade, with the majority of players being 15 and 16 years old.

Prasad is confident that with the strategic plan in place, these players can become netball stars and potentially play for the Fiji Pearls.

The involvement and cooperation of all stakeholders will be crucial in building up the Lautoka Netball Association.