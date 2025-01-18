Late Bogidrau honoured with World Netball Service award

The late Wainikiti Bogidrau has been posthumously awarded the World Netball Service Award, recognizing her extraordinary contributions to netball in Fiji, Oceania, and globally.

This prestigious honour, approved by the World Netball Board, makes Kiti only the 44th person to receive this highly distinguished award.

The World Netball Service Award is presented to individuals who have provided exceptional service at the international level over many years, a feat Kiti achieved through her dedication and passion for the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiti’s journey in netball administration spanned over two decades, beginning with her tenure as President of Netball Fiji from 2010 to 2020.

During her presidency, she led Fiji’s successful bid to host the Netball World Youth Cup 2021.

In 2019, Kiti was elected President of Oceania Netball and subsequently appointed to the World Netball Board as the Director for the Oceania region.

According to World Netball, Kiti was deeply committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by each island in the Oceania region, always striving to provide tailored support.

She understood that each island had its own needs and never assumed that every experience mirrored Fiji’s.

On the World Netball Board, Kiti’s thoughtful reflections, wise insights, and well-prepared contributions shaped key decisions.